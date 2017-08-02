“Call Me by Your Name” debuted this past January at the Sundance Film Festival and became an immediate sensation. The gay love romance directed by Luca Guadagnino (from A Bigger Splash, I Am Love) and set in the gorgeous Italian region of Lombardy during the early 1980s. The movie “Call Me by Your Name” follows young Elio played by Timothée Chalamet as a 17-yr old just beginning college where during the summer he meet an older 24-yr old American scholar. He finds himself love struck by Oliver played by Armie Hammer, a strapping American student who has come to assist Elio’s professor father played by Michael Stuhlbarg for several weeks.

?At first, Elio doesn’t quite know what to make of Oliver. Though Elio offers to show the older man around, he lightly mocks Oliver behind his back. Book-smart and steeped in culture, Elio thinks he knows just about everything already, but as he finds himself increasingly drawn to Oliver in a romance that’s teased in this trailer. He soon finds out how much there is to learn about love, sex, and the life he’s going to lead.

The film was the talk of Sundance, as much for the chemistry between its two male stars as for its explicit sex scenes.

“It’s really a story about passionate first love…”21-year-old Chalamet explained to They Hollywood Reporter last year. “I would hope that people are either brought back to that experience of a passionate first love – and for audience members like myself, you’re transported to a place you haven’t been in your life, of a passionate first love.”

Sony Pictures Classics has finally released a trailer for the film, which opens November 24. Go here to get the book before the movie comes out.

It’s not just the picture that could be up for an Oscar possibly with the pitch-perfect performances to the gorgeous cinematography by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and the two new Sufjan Stevens songs on the soundtrack — one of which, “Mystery of Love,” you can hear in this trailer.

Oliver (Hammer) admires Elio (Chalamet) fingering the piano.

If you’ve read Call Me by Your Name, you’ll know what happens with a peach. Can we say “American Pie?”

Nothing can make you more love struck than a shirtless hot Italian summer day.