Pin It

pizza-condomsWell allegedly you cannot get an STD from Pizza but it can lead to other health problems. Pizza lovers who want to practice safe sex should keep a few of these pizza condoms on their nightstand. I am not sure if this will look like a person has herpes or is seeking safe sex. The bottom or top shall decide.


pizza-condoms boxRussian designer Marina Malygina was inspired to create the product after watching an episode from Friends. The scene involved Joey being asked which he would rather give up: food or sex. The design shows a set of five rubbers wrapped up tightly in pepperoni pizza packaging and stacked into a small pizza box. Cum to find out the condoms don’t actually smell or taste like pizza.