Well allegedly you cannot get an STD from Pizza but it can lead to other health problems. Pizza lovers who want to practice safe sex should keep a few of these pizza condoms on their nightstand. I am not sure if this will look like a person has herpes or is seeking safe sex. The bottom or top shall decide.



Russian designer Marina Malygina was inspired to create the product after watching an episode from Friends. The scene involved Joey being asked which he would rather give up: food or sex. The design shows a set of five rubbers wrapped up tightly in pepperoni pizza packaging and stacked into a small pizza box. Cum to find out the condoms don’t actually smell or taste like pizza.