You would be surprised how many country radio fans out there are gay or lesbian. I really do not find it all that surprising especially if you grew up in the country. There are many closeted artists out there that sing in the country music world but this singer is out and proud to be gay and country at the same time. His name is Drake Jensen not to be confused with that hip hop artist Drake. He has even recorded a duet with a RuPaul’s Drag Race star.



Drake Jensen was born in Canada and has become a unique figure in the world of Country Music. He has become a voice for the LGBT Community and speaks through his music. Gaining fans who are rediscovering the genre and can now feel included in it, he touches the heart and soul of listeners through his rich, warm voice that tells not only the stories, but conveys deep, sincere emotions.

“Pancho and Lefty,” the Townes Van Zandt classic, is interpreted in classic Drake Jensen style, part traditional, part modern. See the video here. This single will be part of Drake’s second studio album, Outlaw, to be released in early 2013. He will also be releasing a Christmas album, Christmas At Home, in November 2012. Drake’s complete discography is available on iTunes and CD Baby, as well as his website at drakejensen.ca

Drake recently recorded a cover of Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man” with superstar drag queen Willam Belli (“Nip/Tuck,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race”), and filmed a video directed by LA director Michael Serrato. This song and video will add a new twist to the old classic.

