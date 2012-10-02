Capture the magic of Barbra Streisand’s stunning performance of “I Think It’s Going To Rain Today” from her new album Release Me in this new video recreating the poetry of Randy Newman’s lyrics and the studio recording experience. The track was originally recorded in 1971 during the Stoney End sessions. Release Me will be available October 9 digitally and on CD. Watch the video debut from Barbra Streisand:

Barbra Streisand “I Think It’s Gonna Rain Today” from Columbia Records on Vimeo.