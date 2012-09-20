Lady Gaga gained weight?
It has been a long time since Lady Gaga has been in the U.S. but we know that it has not been THIS long. We have seen this photo all over Facebook this week and wonder if it is real. We highly doubt it could be real because there is no way Lady Gaga could gain this much weight on tour. If she has then we recommend maybe doing her gay club performances afterwards or something for that extra workout? haha no really we know this could not be a real photo. Someone has to have photo shopped this or am I just in denial. Oh we love you Mother Monster no matter how much more you look like Adele now…
“Britney is gonna be pissed that gaga stole her 2007 look” – person on Facebook posted this. A UK Newspaper confirms this really was Lady Gaga performing in Amsterdam. What do you think?
Big as a house!
This is definitely a fake! They used a photo program to widen her hips and the face is a cut-out anyway pasted onto a different body. If you look closely, her forearms are different sizes.
it’s hard to stay in anorectic shape when there is shortage of drugs on tour – I have zero respect for this wreck