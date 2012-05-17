Entertainment Weekly has released an image of their new cover… the cast of MAGIC MIKE! In addition, The Advocate chatted with Matthew McConaughey about his revealing role in the film. Read the full Q&A on Advocate.com. Warner Bros. Pictures will release MAGIC MIKE in theaters nationwide on June 29th, 2012. If you have a tumblr account what a fun thing to post. The moving gif image of Channing Tatut teasing us with his chest. See the trailer below…