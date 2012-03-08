Not only did these attackers hit a girl but when Cody a gay teen from Oklahoma jumped in after being called homophobic slurs the police are only putting this down as an assult. Cody came out just 18 months ago The Equality Center in Tulsa, OK is working to help change state laws so that this will happen less or none at all. We are seeing this too often in Tulsa and other places that are in the red state Bible Belt. As you may know that Oklahoma has no hate crime protections that cover gays and lesbians. A simple assault will not deter these violent bullies to do this to Cody or any LGBT person again. It is sad but if you live somewhere like Oklahoma you better get you some mace and some mace that puts paint on the attacker so they can be found when something like this happens. This is the state that just voted for Rick Santorum but it is not all full of crazies there are lots and lots of loving people in Oklahoma and it is a shame there are people out there that would do this to someone. These attackers should be behind bars and we need hate crime legislation in Oklahoma to do so! See below for the video from the local Fox News affiliate: