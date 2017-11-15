Allison Ikley-Freeman won her race for the state senate in a state you would least expect it on Tuesday. The out lesbian lives in one of the most conservative districts in Oklahoma that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the presidential election.

In the last election, Democrats dumped over $200,000 in the race trying to unseat the incumbent, Dan Newberry. Newberry beat that challenger by 15 percentage points according to the Tulsa World.

After Newberry resigned, Ikley-Freeman threw her hat into the ring as a candidate in yesterday’s special election and she continued the recent trend of Democrats sweeping special elections in the state.

If any election shows that you need to go out and vote in special and local elections it’s that EVERY vote counts! It also shows anyone has a chance at winning an election whether you’re trans, lesbian, etc. Ikley-Freeman had an advantage that the previous challenger didn’t: Donald Trump. She won by 31 votes.

Voters may have swung in Trump’s favor during the presidential election but a tipping point has been reached after hiss recent string of gaffes, attacks, and general nonsense combined with all the other Republican scandals.

“You always hope you’re going to win, but going into today I tried to have no expectations,” Ikley-Freeman, a mental health counselor, said.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Democrats won back the mayor’s office for the first time in eight years with the election of progressive candidate Tim Keller, who beat Republican city councilman Dan Lewis with 62% of the vote.

Keller’s victory is also notable as he ran using only publicly available campaign funds. His win is being heralded by local progressives and campaign finance reform advocates, who backed Keller’s candidacy.

“Albuquerque rejected the divisive politics of Trump today.” said J.D. Mathews, political director for the New Mexico Working Families Party, which endorsed Keller. “Tim Keller also proved that a publicly financed and grassroots focused campaign is viable. Coupled with a strong progressive platform, Keller beat other candidates who had raised millions of dollars in private money.”

These victories, on the heels of the Nov. 7 Democratic sweep, are likely to embolden the party ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. And with Alabama’s special Senate election thrown into chaos by recent allegations against Republican candidate Roy Moore, it’s possible Democrats may notch another win before the year is over.