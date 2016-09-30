Lady Gaga confirmed the news via Twitter on Thursday, September 29. The “Perfect Illusion” singer tweeted: “It’s not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA! @nfl @FOXTV @pepsi #PERFECTILLUSION #GAGASUPERBOWL.”

Get ready to put your paws up, Little Monsters! Lady Gaga is set to headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. Following much speculation, the “Perfect Illusion” singer, 30, has officially signed on to perform at the 51st annual football championship event at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has taken to the NFL football field. Earlier this year, she kicked off Super Bowl 50 with a powerful rendition of the national anthem, clad in a glittering red Gucci pantsuit.