You may have heard of the guy that paid over $100k to look like Justin Bieber. His name is Toby Sheldon and he has been found dead according to TMZ. They were told that Toby’s body was found in a Motel 6 in the San Fernando Valley on August 21. He has been reported missing since August 18.



Police found drugs in the room but it’s unclear how he died. When Toby went missing, the LAPD said the disappearance may have been triggered by a breakup with his boyfriend. The 35-year-old had appeared on the shows “Botched” and “My Strange Addiction.”