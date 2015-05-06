We realize that many are sensitive to Bruce Jenner coming out with a gender transformation and probably cried along with me during the interview. Whether it be Bruce Jenner as the role model for trans people or someone such as Laverne Cox that’s on you. It’s great that we have that discussion out there but enough of the rest of the Jenners and Kardashians. This wealthy family is taking my newsfeed over and for what purpose? Most of it is Kim Kardashian walking down another red carpet or one of the Jenner’s getting huge lips and teens trying to make their lips and butts huge to match their styles. There’s no telling the horrible things that people are doing to their bodies because of this family and to sit and have to watch their show on TV is punishment enough.

This app or plugin blocks any mention of the KARDASHIANS from the Internet for you. It’s called KardBlock, and its makers claim “If there’s anything on your newsfeed, the website you’re on, whatever . . . we simply make it disappear.

“You won’t ever know the stories about the Kardashians are there, because you won’t ever see them.”

Do we really need to see what new heels the Kardashians are wearing on a daily basis? I am not picking on Kim and Kanye I want all of them gone from my newsfeed. That includes Rob, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian. It also includes Brody, Kendall, and Kris Jenner.

The sad thing is that sometimes the Kardashians make more sense than the crazy people over at Fox News and these conservatives in the clown car running for president.



Now we need a way to block all things Fox News and all their talking heads such as Lou Dobbs, Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, Charles Krauthammer, Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, Newt Gingrich, Michelle Malkin, Mike Huckabee, Ann Coulter, George Will, Megyn Kelly and all the other pundits you see in the Facebook newsfeed. They do have plans to make a Justin Bieber blocking app but I have no problems with him.

This has been an amazing few weeks for the App boom and bust. First, the Secret app shut down. Millions of dollars going towards a cyberbullying app is outrageous. How could they possibly monetize that app anyway? The gay community was also found bullying each other on the app as we noted here. To get the Kardashian blocking plugin or app head over to kardblock.com.