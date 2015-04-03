We all could see the writing on the wall after the premier of HBO’s Looking. It was nothing like ‘Queer As Folk’ and while they were not exactly trying to be it really didn’t represent the gay lifestyle in most cities. Hipsters in San Francisco could be fun possibly for one episode but not many could get attached to the characters. I mean where was the Brian Kinney and the Justin and the two lesbians having Brian’s baby and all the normal gay friends that hang out? It came with us crying, enjoying club scenes which were my favorite parts, the back room scenes, sex scenes, love between friends, and the comedy of it all. Looking maybe had a tenth of that.

The British are coming to save us from bad gay TV. To kick off the premiere of the new series “Cucumber” and “Banana” on April 13, Logo TV will air a marathon of UK version of “Queer as Folk” on April 4 and April 11. I just said a lot right there and I think I am in heaven. This is so exciting. Let me repeat…



Logo will air the full series of the UK “Queer as Folk,” which ran for 10 episodes in the United Kingdom in 1999. “Queer as Folk” starred “Sons of Anarchy” hunk Charlie Hunnam as 15-year-old Nathan, a gay teen who found love, sex and discovered what it meant to be gay in Manchester, UK. The series was nominated for a BAFTA Award in 2000. This is the first time that the original “Queer as Folk” will air in full on U.S. cable.

“Queer as Folk” was created by television pioneer Russell T Davies, who also created the revamped “Doctor Who.” The first half of “Queer as Folk” will air on Saturday, April 4 at 10pm ET and the second half will air on Saturday, April 11 at 10pm ET. Logo’s “Queer as Folk” marathon will ready viewers for Russell T Davies’ new and hotly anticipated LGBT dramas “Cucumber” and “Banana,” premiering Monday, April 13 at 10pm ET after an all-new episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“Cucumber” and “Banana” are interwoven drama series that will explore 21st century gay life in all its powerful, witty, dark and uplifting guises through the lens of two disparate generations. The hour-long “Cucumber” will explore the lives and misadventures of Henry Best and his long-suffering boyfriend of nine years, Lance Sullivan. The half-hour “Banana” will follow the individual lives of younger LGBT characters orbiting around Henry's world, telling stories of modern love – the romantic, the obsessed, the hopeful, the lonely, the lost, and the lucky.