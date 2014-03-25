This has to be one of the hottest charity ideas ever. Even better than shirtless firefighter hunks doing calendars. We are loving every minute of this social media craze and it is going for a great cause. You basically send in a Cock in a Sock Selfie to raise money for Cancer Research in the UK. It has taken off internationally and that is a great thing because cancer is not limited to just one area. They have had some problems on Facebook for people posting what may be against their terms and while it may be a bit revealing we want more and more!

We hope they are generating loads of money for cancer research. If you wish to donate Text BEAT to 70099 (£3).