The new HBO series “Looking” premiered last Sunday night and we are just into two episodes of the new gay drama airing on the network. The episodes are only 30 minutes long which is about as long as The Colbert Report but Colbert can get more reaction out of people in that amount of time.

We have yet to realize who the characters are since most of them are sort of look-a-like hipsters you know with the beards and lots and lots of facial hair. They are not trying to look young they are trying to look “gay hip” which I assume is hipster. We do not expect to bond with all the characters but it is hard to get to know them besides the main guy who is single and looking.

The scenes in the show are so dark and nothing as comparable to the amazing camerawork they had in Queer as Folk which was a show before its time. Probably so ahead of its time that THIS “Looking” show should have been on air back then and QAF should have been this series.



We call the show “Scruff as Folk” because it seems like a more folk show. I felt lime most of the show I was watching boring scenes where someone would come out and start playing a banjo and put me to sleep. To put it in better terms the show is so boring that Dallas A-List and NYC A-List could give it a run for ratings and drama. It isn’t all the drama that we have to have but after all this is the gay lifestyle and where is the PFLAG mom, the parents that are homophobic, the gay son who was bullied in highschool, the 20-30 something guy who graduated college who is out looking for a job. Where are the wing men at the club or cliques we see out.

While some are comparing it to other shows such as QAF some are saying such as GLEE Actress Lea Michele that she supports Jonathan Groff of HBO’s ‘gay Sex and the City’. I would not go that far either that is really setting it at a high level it can’t achieve in 30 min.

It would have been amazing if the writer of Desperate Housewives, Melrose Place, or even Del Shores from Sordid Lives could have done something fun with the show. A bigger HBO production could have brought comedy, drama, romance, and all of us falling in love with the show making it a Sunday night gay house party each time it aired like a cult… um you know like Queer as Folk used to be.

We realize gays in San Francisco are most likely not as exciting as the boys down in South Beach Miami or NYC but this show needs some spice. The season will include eight episodes with Jonathan Groff as the star as Patrick along with “Agustin” and “Dom”.

Do you think that Showtime or LOGO could at least start airing Queer As Folk reruns to we wont have to cry everytime one of these Looking episodes comes on in boredom?