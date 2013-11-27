We were searching up queries in Google and noticed that they have one that needs to be removed. When you do a search for “gay should” it will come up with different pre-fetched results but one of them is “Gay should die”. suggestions. You would think that “gay should be allowed to marry” or something similar would come up first but you see the “die” and a “gay should not be allowed to marry” along with “gay should not be allowed to adopt children”.

One reader said that “Gay Should Die” came up first in his Google box. This is upsetting and we need to contact Big G to have this removed. Do you think that Google is promoting intolerance here? When you do a Bing Search for the same thing you do not get the “die” result.