Just at a time we thought Adam Lambert’s career was over. No wait we never thought that. His talent is like no other EVER to grace the American Idol stage and we are so proud that he is now a Glee castmember.

ADAM LAMBERT to be a regular on Glee! Via Creator @MrRPMurphy: I am thrilled to announce that the super talented Adam Lambert is joining the cast of Glee this fall. Photo of Adam Lambert & GLEE actors Chris Colfer, Darren Criss at Elton John’s Oscar Party on 2-26-12 looks like they have been planning this for awhile now! Tweet by Adam Lambert: I’m so excited!! “@MrRPMurphy: I am thrilled to announce that the super talented Adam Lambert is joining the cast of Glee this fall.”



MTV Video from 2009: Lea Michele of Glee: “I Want To Sing With ADAM LAMBERT So Badly!”

