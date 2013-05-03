Who is not Uber excited for THe Great Gatsby to open in 3D and 2D on May 2nd? Below are photos from the New York City premiere of The Great Gatsby, which took place Avery Fisher Hall in Lincoln Center. In attendance were stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher, director Baz Luhrmann, executive producer and soundtrack producer Jay-Z, and other distinguished guests. There are around 2,000 costumes and even though the movie took place during prohibition they sure did have lots of booze in the film. So exciting!