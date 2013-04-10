Justin Bieber’s New Haircut
What do you think of Justin Bieber’s new haircut? It is a big longer bangs than he had it a few weeks ago. Wow that sure grows fast. The hair is shorter on the sides it seems than when he made his debut here in US performing. It still stands a bit closer to his trademark bang cut but with a trim and slim look. Do you think this is swag for the young musician? Does he look more like a lesbian than ever and will lesbians around the world start changing their Justin Do’s to reflect this?
It’s just as stupid as any of his other hair cuts. Lets see the hair on his bush.
And this is news because…..?
looks dirty don’t like