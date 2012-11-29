We know Glenn Beck is cray cray but he has really outdid him self this time. He was seen on a video dunking Obama in a jar of his own piss and then selling it on eBay earlier today. What kind of nut job would do this?

It is rather creepy if you ask me. “Now some will say that all Glenn Beck did is put the president in a jar of pee-pee,” Beck went on. “While technically correct, yes, I prefer to call this work of art by its more appropriate and professional title. I like to call this, ‘Flobama.’ Sure we can dumb it down for the masses of little people so they can understand. Yes, we have Obama in pee-pee. Mmm? Oui? Yes? This can be yours for a bargain price of $25,000.”



Beck added that if someone buys it, he’ll make another with First Lady Michelle Obama, this time in a “skinny bottle,” which he said somehow represents her “little abs.” This whole mess is supposed to reflect that art should be protected under the Constitution no matter whose feelings it hurts. I guess it is a good thing in a way because that saying where you would not “piss on someone if they were on fire,” means that he cares enough about the President to urinate on him. I doubt anyone wants Beck to do such a thing to them and it is rather disgusting even if you are into watersports. I assume he will be shitting on himself in the next episode?

Glenn Beck is also selling Tee shirts since his eBay auction was taken offline. Is he hard up for money these days or just trying to get attention? I have always called Beck an entertainer because he is just that. A college dropout and someone that had some lucky breaks in the entertainment business to make it to fame on CNN and FOX “News”.