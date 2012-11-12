Uganda is set to pass the ‘Kill The Gays’ bill at the end of this year despite international criticism from lawmakers and celebrities. Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said the anti-gay bill will become law in December since most Ugandans seem to be demanding it. They are referring to the new law of killing gays as a Christmas gift to the people and the speaker spoke of a serious threat posted by homosexuals to their beliefs and morals. make sure you read our post on Uganda and reasons you should not be eating at Chick-fil-a because of this since they donated money to funds that supported this. Uganda is now as violent and filled with hate as Iran. Such a horrible thing to see and stays on our list as one of the worst places to take a vacation.