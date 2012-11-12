Uganda to officially pass ‘Kill The Gays’ bill by End of December
Uganda is set to pass the ‘Kill The Gays’ bill at the end of this year despite international criticism from lawmakers and celebrities. Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said the anti-gay bill will become law in December since most Ugandans seem to be demanding it. They are referring to the new law of killing gays as a Christmas gift to the people and the speaker spoke of a serious threat posted by homosexuals to their beliefs and morals. make sure you read our post on Uganda and reasons you should not be eating at Chick-fil-a because of this since they donated money to funds that supported this. Uganda is now as violent and filled with hate as Iran. Such a horrible thing to see and stays on our list as one of the worst places to take a vacation.
Leave a Reply