Ok, so we are going to have some fun with this post. Tom Daley our famed gay diver who has achieved so much during the 2012 Olympics for the Brits with his bronze metal. The American gays are going wild over him and he is sexy and he knows it. It seems he has landed a sponsorship with British Gas but the product placement seems to be in between his butt cheeks. I am sure lots of people would line up to be on that nice curved real estate but this is sort of awkward as some could imagine. We thought we would come up with some other product placements if he does not let out too much gas from this one. What about if he moved to the front of his Speedo and it had the logo for BallPark Franks? or Planters Nuts? Trojan Condoms or even Magnum. Maybe a bean company to sponsor the backside… We love British “humour”.