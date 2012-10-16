Ann Coulter is at it again and this time she will burn bridges with any of what LGBT following she has left. The queen of pundit media was quoted on Twitter as saying “Last Thursday was national “coming out” day. This Monday is national “disown your son” day.” Do not buy this woman’s books or do anything to support her. I am shocked that Joy Behar had this filth talking lady on her show the other day it ruins credibility to any show.