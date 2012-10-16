Ann Coulter claims it is “disown your son” day
Ann Coulter is at it again and this time she will burn bridges with any of what LGBT following she has left. The queen of pundit media was quoted on Twitter as saying “Last Thursday was national “coming out” day. This Monday is national “disown your son” day.” Do not buy this woman’s books or do anything to support her. I am shocked that Joy Behar had this filth talking lady on her show the other day it ruins credibility to any show.
I know that it can be tough to listen to someone like Ann Coulter but I think you are confused when it comes to credibility of a TV news/pundit show. Credibility in that business does not come by only providing a platform for one side of an issue. Credibility for a show like that comes from allowing all sides a fair hearing. The host doesn’t have to like the persons point of view they only have to respect the persons right to expound on those views. Your assessment demonstrates your own lack of credibility on issues like this. Also, it is a good rule of thumb to allow people like Ann Coulter to spout off their vile hate speech – that is what shows the bankruptcy of her position.