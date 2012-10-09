Walgreens launched the “Taylor Swift Store at Walgreens,” offering a wide array of products from six time Grammy winner Taylor Swift’s branded merchandise line today. Walgreens and select Duane Reade locations will provide a comprehensive, in-store selection of Taylor Swift music and merchandise. The items will be available for purchase chain wide beginning the week of Oct. 8 at nation’s largest drugstore chain. The Taylor Swift branded merchandise will incorporate artwork from her soon to be released album, “Red.” Additionally, fans can be among the first to purchase the highly-anticipated new CD at any 24-hour Walgreens or select Duane Reade locations beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 22.



“Our relationship with Taylor provides customers with convenient access to her broad range of merchandise enabling them to show their support for her,” said Joe Magnacca, president of daily living products and solutions for Walgreens. “This unique offering is another way we are delivering on our mission to make health and happiness simpler, easier and within reach for everyone on a daily basis.”

“I look forward to sharing my music and merchandise with my fans, and making it easier for them to pick up their favorite items when visiting Walgreens or Duane Reade stores,” said Taylor Swift.

The Taylor Swift merchandise includes t-shirts, bracelets, backpacks, tour books, posters, journals, notebooks, calendars, and iPhone and iPad accessories among other items. Select merchandise will also be available through Walgreens.com and the Walgreens mobile app. Customers can also benefit from a limited time (Oct. 22-24) QuickPrints promotion, which provides a 50 percent discount on photo printing purchases when using the code SWIFTPRINT at check out.