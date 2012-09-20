This is not exactly coming from a conservative Miss America this time it is coming from someone we have always looked up to in Fashion and bitchiness and of course slutiness. The Gays have always supported Paris Hilton even thorough her arrests, drunken behavior, and songs that never made it to the top 40. The Hilton Socialite needed to make it back to the spotlight and now the hotel heiress has made sure to make her comeback in a very big way.

She was quoted as saying

“Gay guys are the horniest people in the world … they’re disgusting,” she reportedly told a pal in the backseat of an NYC cab on Sept. 7. “Dude, most of them probably have AIDS.”