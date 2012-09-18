Screenings will be underway soon for GAYBY. A hilariously bitchy but sweet comedy according to the Village Voice. GAYBY opens October 12th in New York, October 26th in Los Angeles, with expansion to follow. The independent film is written and Directed by Jonathan Lisecki and stars Jenn Harris and Matthew Wilkas.

“Warm characters, an appealing cast and tangy observations on friendship, dating and relationships.”– David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

“A fantastic first feature for a major new comedy voice.”

– Jordan Hoffman, About.com

Jenn (Jenn Harris) and Matt (Matthew Wilkas) are best friends from college who are now in their thirties. Single by choice, Jenn spends her days teaching hot yoga and running errands for her boss. Matt suffers from comic-book writer’s block and can’t get over his ex-boyfriend. They decide to fulfill a youthful promise to have a child together… the old-fashioned way. Can they navigate the serious and unexpected snags they hit as they attempt to get their careers and dating lives back on track in preparation for parenthood? Gayby is an irreverent comedy about friendship, growing older, sex, loneliness, and the family you choose.