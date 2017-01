Tori Amos re-imagines a personally handpicked collection of songs spanning her entire catalog with her thirteenth studio album, Gold Dust. Produced by Amos with arrangements by long-time collaborator John Phlip Shenale, the new album features reworkings of songs in orchestral settings which Amos recorded with the renowned Metropole Orchestra, conducted by Jules Buckley. This is a treat and very soothing to the ears! Watch it below: