It is truly sad that someone could be fired in this day and age simply for interviewing someone that has a positive effect on the LGBT community. Even though his show got canceled, this I believe could ultimately be a good thing, because it exposes the bigotry of the station.

FOX News Radio affiliate KKFT 99.1 FM decided to cancel the program “House of Savoy” hosted by ordained minister Sean Savoy after the show aired a single interview with a Dallas based LGBT advocate. The interview touched on marriage equality, the recent Chick-Fil-A controversy and a variety of topics related to the LGBT community.

Take action now by contacting KKFT at 775-884-8000 or jerry@991fmtalk.com and ask why “House of Savoy” was pulled from the station. Tell KKFT that you want to hear fair and accurate discussions of LGBT equality on their station. Send a message on twitter to @991FMTALKNEVADA such as ” @SeanSavoy Let LGBT issues be heard. #DontSilenceSavoy”



Clarification: While I was not employed by FOX News Radio, I did have an independently produced show, and it was pulled from the air by demand of the station owner. My producer is working with me to place the show on a different station. Wh

y was I on FOX News to begin with? That was the station my producer believed would be best, at the time, for the general interest, public affairs program. My show was not an LGBT show. Topics ranged widely. It is unfortunate the the one time we discussed LGBT issues in a general, respectful way, the show was dropped. This shows that the type of gate keeping done by the station owner is not only biased (we understand FOX leans very right), but discriminatory. It is not acceptable to silence voices just because one doesn’t agree. How can the listeners of FOX hear anything other than certain views if other views are not allowed to be expressed? That is not freedom of expression and it is damaging to the audience. We live in a free market place of ideas. No one has to agree, but everyone should be heard. Please listen to the show at seansavoy.com. I believe you’ll find it very general and benign. Thanks for all the comments.

Sean Savoy

Sean Savoy was not open about being gay himself until his show was canceled but the incident has prompted him to come out. The Sunday evening thirty minute show, produced by Nevada Matters Media, Inc., had been on the air since September, 2011. The episode with Kolb aired August 12th. Savoy learned of the cancellation while he was away for a business trip in Las Vegas. The show’s producer, Eddie Floyd, informed Savoy of the decision by the FOX News affiliate’s owner, Jerry Evans. Savoy says Evans demanded his show be removed from the 99.1 FM Talk roster specifically because of the Kolb interview.

