This is a great story about an Iranian who is now singing in Israel and has the admiration of both. Rita Johanfaruz, originally from Tehran got the chance to sing the national anthem. She sings in Farsi, and has a huge following in Israel. Rita Johanfaruz uses music to bridge the gap between cultures. Stories like this give us hope for peace someday between these two known enemies and world peace everywhere. (See the video after the jump)



