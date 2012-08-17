Whether he is in hot water or not we are loving these images we are seeing of him in a more intimate body of water. Michael Phelps could be in hot water and no not bathtub water over these leaked images from his recent photo shoot with French luxury fashion designer Louis Vuitton. See below for bathtub photo of Michael Phelps:



Photos of Phelps taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz were leaked on the Internet late last week, violating the International Olympic Committee’s controversial Rule 40, which states athletes can’t promote any non-Olympic sponsors from July 18 to Aug. 15. This is to prevent ambush marketing but both camps deny any wrong doing so maybe he will be in the clear. The worst case scenario is that he could lose his hard earned medals. That probably is not going to happen though so lets just enjoy these bath tub photos while we can.