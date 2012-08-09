There have been several bruised up faces posted on Facebook the last few days since the protests at Chick-Fil-a. This not only says it’s not ok to go around bragging about the chicken you just ate from that fast food joint because it could be hurting your children if some bully thinks they are gay. They may not even be gay but may get beaten anyway. One of the photos in this post come from one of the hate attacks this past week and a newer one comes from Sunday night outside of the beachfront town of Ft. Lauderdale. Read below for more.

On Sunday night, outside of Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale, my good friend Marshall and his friend were being harassed for being gay at a pizza diner outside of a club. They were told they can’t use SOAP to wash there hands, (by a customer) basically because they were gay, and the customer proceeded to escort my friend out the door, physically. Marshall and his friend tried to leave but were called a “FAGGOT” before they could, and things escalated from there.

When things got physical, Marshall stepped in to defend his friend and beat this asshole to the ground. When Marshall and his friend left the scene to get away, thinking they were in the clear, out of nowhere the same guy with 4 of his friends came running around the corner, this time with a knife. They knocked Marshall to the ground and somewhere in the process sliced his face with the knife, just missing his left eye.

The cops showed up, but they weren’t of much help. They pretty much sided with the other guys because of a video they took of Marshall kicking the guy’s ass. Its sad and pathetic that things like this are STILL going on today!

WAKE UP PEOPLE! THIS IS HAPPENING RIGHT IN FRONT OF US! Its one thing to not agree with others and their beliefs, but what is the point of going out of your way to put someone else down? Or even worse, PHYSICALLY harm someone over it?! #GrowUp

All you people saying you get annoyed and pissed off at seeing others’ post about things that ACTUALLY matter within our community, (Chick-Fil-A, Gay Marriage, Equal Rights, etc.) need to wake the fuck up. Nothing is going to change if our own community is hating one another, how can we expect other’s to accept us when we can’t even accept each other?! We need to come together as a community, and stop the hate in order to put an end to this! It starts WITHIN!

Please be safe out there everyone, unfortunately, even today in 2012, its obviously not safe to walk around in small groups late at night. It’s sad, but very true. I don’t understand how people can be so cruel. It’s one thing to not agree or like something, but to go THIS FAR?! He could have been blinded or KILLED! WTF!? Be aware, be smart, and please stop hating everyone and everything and try to HELP the cause instead of fueling it.



While Marshall is recovering please be more on alert as this new school season starts. This is not just a political punching bag. Don’t let this happen to you!