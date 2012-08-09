He did not serve anyone nor did he harm anyone but he sure has gotten his day of fame alright. The Daily Show even did a skit on him and who knows he might get his own show on Comedy Central called Jankin’ It with Cameron. He was an employee at a Fort Wayne, Indiana Taco Bell but it seems that the group Anonymous went after him to find out his identity. Cameron originally tweeted a photo of himself allegedly urinating on an order of Nachos BellGrande but it turns out it may have been just mountain dew and an order that did not go out to anyone.

You can see Cameron Jankowski’s now-deleted tweet which was addressed to revenge porn magnate Hunter Moore of Is Anyone Up? fame and contained a photo of what appears to be an individual peeing on a bowl of food. The tweet was originally tagged with “#pissolympics,” “#nacobellgrande,” and captioned “guess where I work.”



It seems he did win this version of the olympics as Hunter Moore declared Jankowski “winner of the piss Olympics” and asked his 100k+ followers what else the rogue employee should piss on. Be sure to follow this guy he may have a future in watersports.