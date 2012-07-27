Sparkle Motion Picture Soundtrack Listing
We so wished the lovely Whitney Houston was here to see this happen. Sparkle: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack isn’t out until July 31, but RCA Records is streaming the soundtrack in its entirety on SoundCloud!
A remake of the 1976 classic, the highly anticipated film stars pop superstar Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston and is directed by Salim Akil (Jumping The Broom, Soul Food). Sony Pictures will release Sparkle in theaters nationwide on August 17th.
Tracklisting:
1. I’m A Man – CeeLo Green
2. Yes I Do – Carmen Ejogo
3. Running – Goapele
4. Jump – Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter & Jordin Sparks
5. Hooked – On Your Love Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter & Jordin Sparks
6. Something He Can Feel – Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter & Jordin Sparks
7. His Eye Is On The Sparrow – Whitney Houston
8. Look Into Your Heart – Jordin Sparks
9. One Wing – Jordin Sparks
10. Love Will – Jordin Sparks
11. Celebrate – Whitney Houston & Jordin Sparks
Listen via soundcloud.com/sparklemovie
