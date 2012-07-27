We so wished the lovely Whitney Houston was here to see this happen. Sparkle: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack isn’t out until July 31, but RCA Records is streaming the soundtrack in its entirety on SoundCloud!

A remake of the 1976 classic, the highly anticipated film stars pop superstar Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston and is directed by Salim Akil (Jumping The Broom, Soul Food). Sony Pictures will release Sparkle in theaters nationwide on August 17th.



Tracklisting:1. I’m A Man – CeeLo Green2. Yes I Do – Carmen Ejogo3. Running – Goapele4. Jump – Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter & Jordin Sparks5. Hooked – On Your Love Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter & Jordin Sparks6. Something He Can Feel – Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter & Jordin Sparks7. His Eye Is On The Sparrow – Whitney Houston8. Look Into Your Heart – Jordin Sparks9. One Wing – Jordin Sparks10. Love Will – Jordin Sparks11. Celebrate – Whitney Houston & Jordin SparksListen via soundcloud.com/sparklemovie