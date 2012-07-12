Shes sexy and she knows it. Hit & Miss star Chloë Sevigny covers the August issue of OUT Magazine. Hit & Miss premiered last night exclusively on DIRECTV’s Audience Network. Hit & Miss stars Chloë Sevigny as a Mia, a contract killer with a secret: she’s a transgender woman. Mia’s life is sent into a tailspin when she receives a letter from an ex-girlfriend dying from cancer revealing that Mia fathered a son 11 years ago. Hit & Miss tells the story of a lethal killer at the heart of a troubled family and how all of their lives will be dramatically changed forever. Learn more at directv.com/hitmiss. If you are not familiar with Chloë Sevigny, you may recognize her from Party Monster, Boy’s Don’t Cry, Big Love, and one of my favorites the controversial KIDS movie. She is also referred to as the ‘it girl’.



Speaking of Direct TV they are in a big bind right now with their subscribers and Viacom or it big V more in the bind? We noticed tons of Facebook posts today including one from RU Paul saying they need to bring back the LOGO network. Viacom dropped the Comedy Channel, LOGO, TV Land among some others from the Direct TV offering this week.