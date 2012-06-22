UPDATE: Good news. Evan has been found safe!

If you live in the San Francisco Bay area please be on the lookout for a boy named Evan. He was last seen going to meet a stranger according to his mom and has not returned since 6/19. His mother has posted a photo of Evan on Facebook saying that his phone is ringing today after it has been dead for a few days.

Evan Flanary, 22, 6ft 1, 160 lbs, blonde/blue wearing blue jeans and gray hoody. Last seen on foot in the mission district in San Francisco on June 19 2012 meeting a stranger from a social phone app contact possibly GRINDR. His mother continues saying it is not like him to disappear. If you know where he could be or have spotted him please contact his mother Deborah Berlingeri or the San Francisco Police Department. They have also set up a website in hopes of finding the 22 yr-old helpfindevan.com.



This means he (or someone) is attempting to charge the phone. It is an android and lots of those chargers are around. So.. I am waiting to hear from him or someone who has found the phone. I’ve texted and messaged. Fingers crossed.

His mother was told the last location may be obtainable from towers, but the SF police require an in person missing persons report, and they have not arrived at our family friend’s house (his roommate) yet. Time is of the essence I am told in this type of situation, but a report hasn’t even been officially filed. God, I wish they would get on it.

As long as he’s safe… He was meeting up with a stranger, had no money. His phone has died. His belongings are still at his apt. I’ve checked the hospitals, the jails, the morgue. He is just gone.

His poor mom is so worried. We feel for her and hope the boy is safe

Deborah Berlingeri Wish I could give him a hug right now.

This is really scary guys we are worried sick for him and his mother. We hope they find him safe and that he is OK! Please be careful when you meet someone on GRINDR or any social networking app or even online. I always ask for a phone number and make sure I can talk to them over the phone before I meet them that way the phone call is able to be traced in case the messages on GRINDR are not.