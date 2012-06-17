Jake Gyllenhaal Gay Cowboy Before it was Cool Shirt
JUst yet another reason to love Jake Gyllenhaal. He was our hero when he made Brokeback Moutain with Heath Ledger and looked like he had some fun being the bottom boy in that movie. We just love this shirt. He was a gay cowboy before it was cool… yes indeed.
Fake.
Jake is gay, but does nothing to support gay rights.
Sorry!
Jake is str8, and has done lots for gay rights. He grew up around gays, and has no problem with gays. That’s a terrible thing to say even if it was a joke. He deserves credit where it is due! He was a gay cowboy in a movie not real life!