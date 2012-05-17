Justin Bieber shows off his armpits in new photo shoot
Justin Bieber Shirtless photo shoot with Viddy is actually comparable to that Rolling Stones shoot where we got to see Justin Timberlake bare his twinkish body for a magazine cover. We are liking these pics of Justin Bieber showing off his armpits. Anyone with an armpit fetish will love this male celeb photo shoot. There are a lot of us out there that share that locker room fantasy or think its hot to see a guys armpits. We know you loved it when Jesse McCartney had his foot fetish video…
Wot Id like to do to those pits and that bod