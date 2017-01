It looks like GAP is looking to recapture the gayness it once had by taking a note from JCPenney’s advertising playbook. A GAP billboard with two guys was spotted in NY this week. The new ad tells us to be one and be bright and shows the young and cute gay couple together. It may be harder than ever for brands such as GAP and JCPenney to grow with H&M and so many niche brands expanding. GAP has always been great to the LGBT community!