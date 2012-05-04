The “It Doesn’t Get Better” campaign was described by Dan Savage as, “FCKIN’ GENIUS,” and highly successful. This campaign is making another come back with the gay activist T-shirt website FCKH8.com. The new Internet comedy video, called “Gay Marriage: What’s The Big FCKIN’ Deal?” is the latest where the short-tempered Mr. T lookalike hilariously blasts homophobes who continue to make a big deal out of the sanctity of marriage. This sort of reminds me of the Old Navy meets American Apparel meets gay activist. The new video going viral on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and YouTube, and the group pledges 10¢ for each Facebook “Share” & tweet up to $10K as part of its fundraising effort with proceeds donated to H8SUX.com. This is a project giving thousands of free “OK4U2BGAY” T-shirts to teens to fight bullies in schools.

“What’s The Big FCKIN’ Deal?” gets straight to the point, asking homophobes and ballot box bullies the simple question, “Some dudes like the pole, some chicks like the hole… what’s the big FCKIN’ deal?!”

The viral video may be shocking in some parts as the F-word-laden clip features a disgruntled little person with a big opinion. His purpose is to taunt homophobes with lines like, “Equality means no one gets short-changed under the law! It’s none of your f*ckin’ business if Bob and Bruce like to butt-bleep, so butt the bleep out!” Activists in the video wear bold, neon T-shirts emblazoned with the messages of “GAY MARRIAGE: WHAT’S THE BIG FCKIN’ DEAL?” and “LEGALIZE LOVE.” The T-shirts and tank tops are sold on FCKH8.com’s website starting at $9.99 each. The website also sells bumper stickers, wristbands and buttons to spread its “in your face” pro-gay message.

Video director Luke Montgomery comments, “This video really tells it like it is in a non-diplomatic way that our mainstream gay organizations understandably just can’t. That’s why millions have watched and shared FCKH8.com videos on the Internet, including Glee’s Jane Lynch, Adam Lambert, and even Perez Hilton. Gay or straight, this video is uniting people to say ‘F*ck Hate’.”

Although FCKH8 videos have generated over 6 million on-line views and sold over 70,000 T-shirts with $250,000 raised for gay rights causes we feel some of the biggest of the battle should go towards gay lawyers to help this cause. We do applaud them that the web movement has recruited over 179,000 Facebook supporters & over 41,000 Twitter followers to date drawing attention to teen bullying.