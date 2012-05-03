Christopher Eason recently may be getting yet another 15 or hopefully more minutes of fame. He recently got confirmation from the producers of E! ENTERTAINMENT that they will be doing a story based upon him and his career leading up to beating Christina Aguilera. The name of the show will be called “The Voice That Beat The Voice” on E! Entertainment “True Hollywood Story”. He is also featured in a two-page spread inside the National Enquirer this week.

Christopher Eason is a well-rounded individual for not only his voice he also helped out a stranded woman at 7-Eleven. “I met Christopher Eason on April 28. He helped me change my tire! He is according to Christina Aguilera the “nameless” guy who beat her on Star Search when they were kids. He sang like an Angel while he changed my tire.” commented the stranded woman he helped on her Facebook page.