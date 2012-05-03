Pastor Sean Harris of the Berean Baptist Church advised parents in a sermon to punch their sons if they seem “girlish” and “crack” their son’s wrists if they seem “limp”. He also said the same of daughters that seemed too butch. He has issued a non-apology for the video of his sermon or a retraction. The church is trying it’s best to deal with the PR damage from this now that it will forever be known as a hateful bigot church. This is yet another reason why we need churches to pay taxes. According to the applause from the Berean Baptist Church congregation you can tell they are mostly for beating any children that may not be “normal” as they perceive it. If they see a little monster in their home they may beat it. Child services be aware of the members of the Berean Baptist Church. I guess we can put another Baptist church in the category as Westboro. I think the Baptist community needs to stand up and say something or they all look like child beaters and bigots. This is clearly child abuse.

One Facebook comment included “I realize this is going to be a lil hypocritical. But seriously, someone should crack his wrist. Jesus is just so proud of his followers.” Another Facebooker said “Disgusting! I don’t have/do a limp wrist you homophobic, stereotypical bigot.”

See the video and transcript below:

Here is the transcript “So your little son starts to act a little girlish when he is four years old and instead of squashing that like a cockroach and saying, “Man up, son, get that dress off you and get outside and dig a ditch, because that is what boys do,” you get out the camera and you start taking pictures of Johnny acting like a female and then you upload it to YouTube and everybody laughs about it and the next thing you know, this dude, this kid is acting out childhood fantasies that should have been squashed.

Can I make it any clearer? Dads, the second you see your son dropping the limp wrist, you walk over there and crack that wrist. Man up. Give him a good punch. Ok? You are not going to act like that. You were made by God to be a male and you are going to be a male. And when your daughter starts acting to Butch you reign her in. And you say, “Oh, no, sweetheart. You can play sports. Play them to the glory of God. But sometimes you are going to act like a girl and walk like a girl and talk like a girl and smell like a girl and that means you are going to be beautiful. You are going to be attractive. You are going to dress yourself up.”

You say, “Can I take charge like that as a parent?”

Yeah, you can. You are authorized. I just gave you a special dispensation this morning to do that.”

It looks like they are living high on the hog going to the IncrediWorld Amazement park on our tax money. Churches get to live tax free unlike the rest of us. Anyone free June 25-28 we should join them for their IncrediWorld and see who punches us in the face for having a limp wrist! Contact information of the Berean Baptist Church is 910-868-5156. Actually you may want to contact the North Carolina Child Protective services of the church congregation who agreed with his child abuse promotion.

This guy needs to be behind bars. He is a predator on humanity and love. We can forgive him all we want but he still needs to pay for his words. Please read more on our series on gay bullying and teen suicide.