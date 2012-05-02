Chris Evans the hunk of an actor we all know from Captain America: The First Avenger and The Avengers is seen in this photo. This is the Chris Evans not to be confused with the British DJ with the same name. Although the other hunk in the photo next to his is his gay brother who was recently featured in Instinct magazine. Not only is his brother gay but he came out himself in support of Gay Marriage recently in Playboy magazine. Also, make sure you check out Adam Lambert in the May edition of Instinct magazine.