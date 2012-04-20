Talk about a transformation or a re-invention. The man in the photo was an accountant at a private equity investment firm in West Palm Beach, Florida. He just signed a contract to play tight end for the Miami Dolphins. His name? Les Brown. We can say he can play for our team with our without the huge biceps he looks hot either way. How did he transform himself like this? And how did he get picked to play for the Dolphins?



Normally if you don’t play football in college, your chances of signing a professional contract are close to none, but those are just the kind of odds that Les Brown has proven wrong. In highschool he was a star in baseball, basketball and football in Utah and was recruited to play football at BYU, but he decided basketball would be his sport.

“I didn’t have the body to play football. I was a tall, skinny kid who liked to sit outside and shoot threes,” Brown told the Salt Lake Tribune. He showed everyone that he could transform himself into the football build and we salute you for that. Lots of protein I am sure!