Lil’ Wayne Hip Hop Sunglasses at the Grammy’s
The Grammy’s are always a major fashion statement but we thought the creative sunglasses Weezy had on that night of Adele winnings stuck out. No he did not get them from Lady Gaga’s treasure chest but from Neff Eyewear when he wore them to the 2012 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. This is an all-new collection of eyewear scheduled to launch Spring/Summer 2012. See the fashion glasses below… By the way, Lady Gaga might could have used some sunglasses like the rapper had on that night her eyes were a tad creepy glaring at Katy Perry in some of the pics posted online.
