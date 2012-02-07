It seems that some Kylie Minogue fans are not too happy with The Madonna after the Superbowl saying that her Aphrodite concert was sort of copied. There are some differences but it is still not exactly the same colors or even the same crowns or headpieces used. While they both used gladiator looking man slaves to pull them around and deeply catered to the gay community it was not exactly too “reductive” as Madonna would say. Kylie Minogue did put on an amazing tour here in the US and worldwide where she used the Aphrodite greek goddess theme. It was a must-see show just like Madonna’s tour will be when it comes around this year. Kylie may also get a chance to see Madonna’s tour this time around because guess what it is stopping in Australia where it has not covered since the Girlie Show. In a completely different event this week Kylie was threatened on her twitter account from a stalker. We are hoping the creeper got arrested or some kind of protection for our goddess. Kylie Minogue will be in Australia next month to appear at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.