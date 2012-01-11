The Teen pop sensation Justin Bieber recently posted for V Magazine and looks cuter than ever. See “Lesbians that look like Justin Bieber” Fanpage. He spoke about turning 18 soon and wants everyone to know he wants to be like Michael Jackson on levels of fame and how MJ did not curse or use sex in his lyrics. He didn’t? Ok. We will go with that. Hmm Dirty Diana comes to mind. Here are some photos of The Biebs on the photo shoot. One hot lesbian indeed.



