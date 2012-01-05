Nick Carter Takes it Off for Twitter
The boy band lead singer Nick Carter is looking good and toned these days. We noticed a twitter pic of him circulating around showing off his tight body and abs. We always thought of Nick as our favorite BSB although not sure if hes hotter than Justin Timberlake who has always been the hottie of all boy bands. Let’s take a look at some other recent shirtless photos of Levi Crocker and Ashton Kutcher.
Nick Carter wins over Justin Timberlake due to being an extraordinarily BEAUTIFUL man both in body and FACE. I’m sorry, but Justin TImberlake just is not a handsome man. Sure he has a banging body, but you’d have to put a bag over his face to do him. Hell, I’d rather do a man with 20 extra pounds than a man I can’t look into the eyes of. Sorry Justin, Nick has you on this one.