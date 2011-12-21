As Paris Hilton would say that it is time to TTYN well that does not mean come back and text 5 min later because there is a major difference in TTYN and TTYL. Coming from a Facebook discussion earlier one of the former boyfriends said “This is getting really bad, and I’m actually kinda getting scared. My ex bf is becoming threatening , and threatening other people. He’s already yelled at other guys just for talking to me. and now he’s threatening me. I’m getting scared about him, what do I do?”

A few replies:

1. Or you can be Southernly Sweet with him like, “Honey pot, look here now, you needa quit ackin like you crazy b4 people startin to think you’s crazy and quit threatenenin all my friends now ya here or you gon make me does somethin that ain’t right pretty here in the Eyes of God now. So go on, child. Move on b4 yo ass get a dent in the back of yo head the size of this hear cast iron skillet.”

2. It’s Like Reading A Good Book’ But Doesn’t Look Like It Going To Be A Happy ending’ Eather way ‘ But I Like A good Story line’ Oh Well any how keep a eye on him’ he sound’s like a stalker to me’

Basically he told him he needs to stop, or I he get a restraining order

The best advice was to be calm about things and do not talk down to him. You may also want to keep copies of everything he’s ever sent you or your friends. You can use it as evidence in court. If you ever feel scared like he’s really going to do something just call the police.