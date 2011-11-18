As if he already was not on the meat market. It seems the marriage between Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher has been on the rocks for months since she found out she had cheated on her. He may be regretting it now and wishing it was just a MTV Punk’d episode but then again he came out quite ahead in this. He is afterall one of the most popular people on Twitter and has landed Charlie Sheen’s old job of being a male chauvinistic pig. So is the divorce about the affair or the tweet that he messed up on the other day regarding the child molestation case at Penn State? Anyway here is some Ashton Kutcher semi-nude eye candy.