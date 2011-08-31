Dancing With the Stars is making its awaited return, following in the footsteps of some other shows in a similar vein and becoming a little more risky too.

It should be said here that I don’t watch these shows. There’s something about them that unsettles me. It seems as if media is forever being watered-down, designed for the brain-dead. And I have to say that I view all of these shows in a similar way. I know, I know, I’m being too judgmental, but I can’t help it. I feel as though I should say that some of my closest friends watch these shows! :)

But I was interested to see the news that Chaz Bono is to appear in the new season of Dancing With the Stars, and – I believe – not for the reasons that you might expect either!

While commentators in the equality movement are praising it as a great move by the producers, and while I’m sure many in the transgender community are celebrating some recognition in mainstream media, is anyone stopping to think about why this is being done and what the ultimate results could be?

Chaz himself has stated that he believes it’s a good opportunity to show the world that transgender people are normal, everyday, fun and interesting people. And while I agree that these messages need to be made clear throughout media, I have to question if this is the right format for it or if the hearts and minds of all those involved are in the right place.

In 2004 the UK saw transgender reality TV star Nadia Almada successfully win the Big Brother show, going on to appear in the US version a year later. While she was an incredible hit in the UK, with viewers loving her witty and honest attitude to life, the press were initially far from favorable. In fact, many only came around to acknowledging her a valid competitor when they realized they were loosing track of public sentiment.

Some of the trash they printed about her was pretty horrific, with those opposed to anything LGBT-related in vociferous uproar at every opportunity. And I hate to have to point this out, but America is certainly behind the UK when it comes to the acceptance of gender diversity.

As if the addition of Chaz into the show was not enough, they’re also inviting fashion guru Carson Kressley to take part too. Can the religious right survive such a thing without their heads simultaneously exploding all over the country?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting for one minute that this should be reconsidered or abandoned, I’m just suggesting that perhaps people still have a rose-tinted view of the media that we feed off of. This is not a move by a studio to be “inclusive” and support the sexuality and gender equality movement. This is a studio knowing that they have to create more drama to compete with other shows who do it better. And if we admit for just a second that this could indeed be the case, what lengths would they go to during the show to create more drama and secure those ratings?

It’s all about mixing high-drama in there, and people are used as props to do it. They know very well that masses of wordage will be espoused through every media outlet discussing the “abhorrent” and “influential” effect such a show might be having on the youth of today, and they’ll use that to boost their ratings.

But, there is the other side of the coin too. Perhaps this could be used as intended and real progress actually be made? Maybe Chaz knows very well what the motives are and intends to carry himself with such charm and poise as to completely disarm the cretins I believe have some interesting twists planned?

I guess we won’t know until we see the story unfolding…