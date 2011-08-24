It should seem obvious, the European Court Of Human Rights (ECHR) is founded on the principal of supporting equality and freedom for all, regardless of race, religion, sexuality…

Of course, those who are staunchly “Godly” see it in a completely different light, with many maintaining their intolerance and bigotry in the face of what their religion supposedly teaches.

While on the one hand there are token expressions of peace, love and tolerance (which is what religion is SUPPOSED to be about) many neglect this aspect entirely. They don’t seem to recognize their own hypocrisy; they claim to wish to maintain the status quo, the “true” word of their God, while selecting the right quotes and passages from a wide array and neglecting the very fundamental message.

They also call this the word of God while neglecting the fact those words have been altered, translated, rewritten and distorted numerous times to suit those in positions of authority, or those who wish to gain authority over followers.

None of this is new, of course. But the fight being taken to the ECHR, with renewed support from the Alliance Defense Fund, could see a long fight ahead.

It begins with four cases taken to the ECHR by British individuals who claim that they have been discriminated against through their requirement to serve gay people.

These people presumably believe that gay people are not equal to them. They believe that they are somehow superior. And they wish to challenge a law affecting millions of people because they feel “uncomfortable”.

Lets be clear here, the employment rights of one should not take priority over the fundamental Human Rights of another. Basically, I believe that the rights of religious people to refuse to work with gay people on religious grounds does not take priority over the rights of those gay people to be treated equally.

So why is the Alliance Defense Fund – A right-wing American consortium – becoming involved in the battle? The last time I checked, America was not a European nation. So, it might be fair to ask why a right-wing religious group from Arizona is meddling in the rights of others thousands of miles away. It would be like the English Defense League (widely viewed as a racist, homophobic and highly bigoted far-right group in the UK) deciding to become involved in the US legal system in an attempt to revoke the right to vote from non-white racial groups. Would that be accepted?

So, here’s my take on it all, and it might not be what you expect…

Let them have their way. GIve those four people what they want in respect of refusing to serve gay people. Don’t provide them with any financial gain, but allow them to work without having to meet the legal requirements of their employers. Let them change their working hours so they can avoid a legal requirement, but do not allow their employers to breach equality laws.

Why do I say this? Because those who refuse to bend to social changes become quickly irrelevant. The more they cry and stamp their feet, and the more they demand that the world remain in the dark ages to suit their views, the quicker they will become defunct.

Numbers attending religious services are collapsing, with churches closing every week. Those willing to embrace the modern world will succeed, and those who maintain their bigotry and hateful ways will become extinct.

They are out of touch with the rest of society. They’re like the despot refusing to accept that his power is gone even as the rebels beat at his door. They are the stubborn people who would rather drive into a lake than admit they read the map wrong.

There are thousands of others out there who have managed to reconcile their religious conviction with serving the gay community, and they will grow and grow with support throughout society. Those who want to spend their days screaming about what they think is right and wrong about other people loving each other will become increasingly less relevant to society.

Ultimately, we have already won. All we have to do is sit back and watch them embarrassing themselves and wasting their lives feeling hatred for others. We should pity them, not hate them in return.